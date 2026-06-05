Tilak Varma to captain India A in Sri Lanka tri-series

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posts 776 IPL runs

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joins the squad after smashing IPL records this season: 776 runs at a blistering strike rate of 237.30 and the most sixes in a single IPL season.

Fans are excited about his possible inclusion in the India squad for the Ireland T20I tour.

Rajat Patidar steps up as vice-captain, filling in for Ruturaj Gaikwad who has moved up to the senior team.