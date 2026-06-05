Tilak Varma to captain India A in Sri Lanka tri-series
Entertainment
India A is heading to Sri Lanka for a tri-series starting June 9, with Tilak Varma as captain.
The tournament, featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, will get rare full TV and streaming coverage on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV from 10am onwards (pretty cool for a non-senior event).
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posts 776 IPL runs
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joins the squad after smashing IPL records this season: 776 runs at a blistering strike rate of 237.30 and the most sixes in a single IPL season.
Fans are excited about his possible inclusion in the India squad for the Ireland T20I tour.
Rajat Patidar steps up as vice-captain, filling in for Ruturaj Gaikwad who has moved up to the senior team.