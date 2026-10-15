Manoj Bajpayee's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' is now 'Gajab Raat'
What's the story
The suspense thriller Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has been renamed to Gajab Raat. The change was announced on Thursday as makers released the film's trailer. Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey under Friday Film Works, the movie will premiere on Netflix on October 23. It also stars Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.
Plot details
What is the movie about?
The film follows a police officer who is torn between personal gain and doing what he believes is right.
Set over the course of a single night, it explores how one decision can trigger a series of events, forcing characters to confront difficult choices and their consequences.
The original title Ghooskhor Pandat had faced criticism for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Brahmin community.
Title controversy
Film faced legal trouble over original title
The original title Ghooskhor Pandat had drawn objections for its association of the term "Pandat" with corruption and bribery.
A petition in the Delhi High Court sought to stop the film's release, arguing that it could harm the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also objected to it, stating that it could hurt sentiments and affect social harmony.
Filmmaker's take
Bajpayee, Pandey on film earlier
Earlier, Pandey clarified that "Pandat" was used as a colloquial name for a fictional character in his film.
He said, "The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices. The title or movie doesn't comment on or represent any caste, religion or community."
Bajpayee said he was drawn to the film because of its complex characters and questions of accountability.