Tiwari's 'Ramayana' promo to kick off on Ganesh Chaturthi
Entertainment
Big news for movie buffs: Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana is kicking off its promo run on Ganesh Chaturthi.
The first song, Jai Jai Ram, is set to launch following the poster reveal on September 14 at 7:30am. IST.
With music by AR Rahman, lyrics from Dr. Kumar Vishwas, and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, it's got all the makings of a chart-topper.
Cast and release for 'Ramayana' announced
The cast is stacked: Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is Sita, Yash takes on Ravana, Ravie Dubey is Lakshman, and Sunny Deol steps in as Hanuman.
The soundtrack also features Hans Zimmer alongside Rahman.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, Part One hits theaters worldwide on November 6 (November 8 in India), with Part Two set for Diwali 2027.