Tiwari's 'Ramayana' promo to kick off on Ganesh Chaturthi

Big news for movie buffs: Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana is kicking off its promo run on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The first song, Jai Jai Ram, is set to launch following the poster reveal on September 14 at 7:30am. IST.

With music by AR Rahman, lyrics from Dr. Kumar Vishwas, and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, it's got all the makings of a chart-topper.