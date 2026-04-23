'Toaster' director calls film's reception 'overwhelming'

Vivek Daschaudary, the debutant director of the black comedy thriller Toaster, recently spoke about his film in an interview with Hindustan Times. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao as a miserly husband whose penny-pinching habit frustrates his wife ( Sanya Malhotra ). Things take a turn when they buy a toaster as a wedding gift, leading to chaos. In the interview, Daschaudary discussed the film's reception and its themes.

Film's reception How has the film been received? Daschaudary said the film has received a warm response since its release. He said, "The reactions have been very warm so far. The film has been out for a few days, and I am hoping that the reactions will keep growing from here on." "It has been overwhelming because people have appreciated and liked the film, and that is something which is empowering for a first-time filmmaker."

Future aspirations Want to see more films like 'Toaster' being made Daschaudary expressed his desire to see more small-scale films like Toaster being made. He said, "There was a time when more small-scale films like these were being made, but it fizzled out after a point." "In the early 2000s to the 2010s, there were still so many films like these, and they did well. It became the flavor of the season."

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Teamwork On working with Rao and Patralekhaa Daschaudary also spoke about his collaboration with Rao, who not only stars in the film but also co-produces it with his creative partner Patralekhaa under their newly launched KAMPA Films banner. He said, "It was Patralekhaa who did all the producing part of the job for the film. It was Patralekhaa who took on the challenge, and she did it all by herself." "Raj was really focused on the character."

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Character 'That would make the viewer stop rooting for him...' Daschaudary said he wanted viewers to empathize with Rao's character, Ramakant. He said, "Yes, it was very important that the viewer not start out disliking this character from the outset." "That would make the viewer stop rooting for him. Yes, he is a kanjoos guy but eventually he is that family man who also really loves his wife." "I wanted the audience to relate to some of that 'kanjoosi' of Ramakant."