Tom Cruise brings the moves, and a shovel, for 'Digger'

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is all set to explore a new genre with his upcoming film, Digger. The movie, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, was announced on Thursday with a first-look poster and teaser. A half-pant and loose shirt-wearing Cruise (with an interesting hairstyle and no close-up shots) dances with a shovel in the clip. It will be released in theaters in October 2026. The film is a joint venture between Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment.

New venture 'Digger' marks a new collaboration between Cruise and Inarritu Digger is the first collaboration between the Oscar-winning director and the Hollywood star. The film's tagline describes it as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions," indicating a tonal shift for both Inarritu and Cruise. The movie was shot over six months in the UK, marking Inarritu's return to English-language filmmaking since his 2015 film The Revenant.

Character details Cruise plays 'Digger Rockwell' in the film In Digger, Cruise takes on the lead role of Digger Rockwell. The character is described as "the most powerful man in the world" who "embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything." This enigmatic synopsis suggests a blend of dark comedy and high-stakes drama.