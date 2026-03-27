Tom Hanks to star in new baseball dramedy

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is reportedly in talks to star in a new baseball dramedy, directed by Marielle Heller. The project is an adaptation of Dave Eggers's short story The Comebacker, which follows a struggling sports journalist who finds renewed passion through a minor league pitcher. This will be the second collaboration between Hanks and Heller after their Oscar-nominated film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019).

Bidding war Sony Pictures leads the bidding war for 'The Comebacker' According to Variety, Sony Pictures is currently leading the bidding war for The Comebacker. The studio's strong offer and their previous successful collaboration with Hanks on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood have put them in a favorable position. However, other studios are also interested in acquiring the film.

Potential cast Bad Bunny and Colman Domingo's potential involvement Rap superstar Bad Bunny and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo are reportedly interested in joining the cast of The Comebacker. However, it remains unclear what roles they would play in the film. Bad Bunny is currently busy with other commitments, which may affect his availability for filming.

Advertisement