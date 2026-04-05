'Pallichattambi' trailer: Tovino Thomas leads a rebellion in gritty action-drama

The much-anticipated trailer of the Malayalam action entertainer Pallichattambi, directed by Dijo Jose Antony and starring Tovino Thomas , was released on Sunday. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 10. The trailer introduces us to a village under threat from an unnamed enemy, with a villager saying they need to find an intelligent fighter and bestow on him the title "Christopher."

Character introduction Trailer promises an action-packed film The trailer then introduces Thomas's character, who is seen training the villagers in martial arts. His love interest, played by Kayadu Lohar, is also introduced. The trailer features a voiceover that says, "He will come to burn that ground to ashes. He will come to cut the nerves of this nation and throw it out. The true master of this place (will come)!"

Film's backdrop Film set in Kerala, during the late 1950s In an earlier interview with IANS, Thomas had revealed that Pallichattambi is set in 1957-58, a time when Kerala was undergoing significant socio-political changes. He had said, "New reformations came into existence. There were resistances against that." "So, that is the premise, not the story. So, in this premise, there is a story happening, and this story is completely fictional."

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Character details Thomas on his character Thomas had also revealed that his character is a Palli Chettambi, someone who comes to protect the church. He had said, "My character is someone who comes from a different place to this place where the story is happening." "What happens in this village after he comes there, and how he understands life. How he makes people understand life."

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