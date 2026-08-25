Yash's 'Toxic' eyes massive opening; earns ₹41cr in advance booking
What's the story
Both the Kannada and Hindi versions of Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, are leading advance bookings for the opening day. The film's Kannada 2D format has grossed a staggering ₹13 crore with 3,16,908 tickets sold across 1,804 shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi 2D version's gross is at ₹15 crore from 4,70,254 tickets sold across 13,575 shows, per Sacnilk.
Total gross
'Toxic': Total advance booking figures
The total gross from all versions of Toxic stands at a whopping ₹32.21 crore with 9,07,330 tickets sold across 17,780 shows. The Hindi version alone contributed over ₹16 crore to this figure.
This includes Hindi IMAX, Hindi Dolby Cine, and Hindi 4DX formats.
When block seats are counted, the all-India haul reaches ₹41.36 crore.
Regional insights
Regional breakdown of ticket sales for 'Toxic'
The advance booking data for Toxic reveals interesting regional preferences.
Karnataka led with a gross of ₹14.55 crore from 1,991 shows, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat with ₹2.8 crore and ₹2.29 crore respectively.
The film's popularity in these states reflects the strong regional appeal of Sandalwood cinema and its stars.
Industry trend
'Toxic' cast and release date
The impressive advance booking figures for Toxic also indicate a growing demand for Kannada cinema among Indian audiences.
The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
It premieres worldwide on Wednesday.