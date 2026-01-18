Taylor-Travis facing '1st real test' amid wedding planning?
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are facing their "first real test" as a couple, per Daily Mail. The source of this challenge is Kelce's potential retirement from the NFL, which has left him feeling "a bit defeated." Meanwhile, Swift is focusing on supporting her fiancé during this uncertain time instead of planning their upcoming wedding.
Relationship dynamics
Swift prioritizes Kelce's morale over wedding preparations
The source revealed, "Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans." "She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him." The insider added that the couple views this challenging period as the "first real test of their relationship."
Career crossroads
Kelce's retirement rumors and decision timeline
Rumors of Kelce's retirement have been swirling since the Chiefs's disappointing 2025-26 season. A source told Daily Mail, "Travis is a bit defeated right now...he is missing not being on the field." The insider added that Kelce will inform the Chiefs about his future plans by early March, with a final decision expected a few weeks after the Super Bowl.
Future prospects
Swift and Kelce's post-NFL life plans
Despite the uncertainty, Swift and Kelce have reportedly planned their post-NFL life with various projects. The source said, "Things are changing; he is getting to the end of what he has known all his life and dealing with potential retirement, marriage and a future family with sprinkles of a whole new life in TV." Swift is coping by focusing on positivity during this challenging time.
Venue changes
Swift-Kelce's wedding plans: From Rhode Island to Tennessee?
The couple, who got engaged in August 2025, initially planned a small wedding in Rhode Island next summer. However, sources told Page Six that they are now considering another venue in Tennessee for an additional ceremony after reevaluating their guest list. They are also reportedly considering a destination wedding on a private island. They have been dating since 2023.