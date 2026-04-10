Triptii Dimri becomes 1st Indian ambassador for Victoria's Secret

Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri has made history by becoming the first Indian brand ambassador for the global lingerie and clothing label, Victoria's Secret. Dimri is fronting their Summer Signature campaign. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share her excitement about this new chapter in her career. "Stepping into a story that celebrates every version of me," she wrote. On Friday, she shared a BTS post , recalling how she used to watch the "popular VS show" as a kid.

Teaser Teaser video was posted on Tuesday Before the official announcement, Victoria's Secret gave a sneak peek of Dimri's appointment with a teaser video on Tuesday, April 7. The caption read, "A new face is stepping in to define the season. Coming soon." While Indian-origin models have previously walked for the brand, Dimri is the first Indian celebrity to be appointed as an ambassador.

Campaign styles Dimri flaunted 3 stunning looks from the collection For the Summer Signature campaign, Dimri donned three stunning looks from the collection. The first outfit featured her in the brand's iconic pink-and-white striped pajamas, styled by celebrity-favorite stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania. The second look was a lingerie set in VS signature pink-and-white stripes, paired with a white poplin shirt and denim jeans. For the third look, she opted for an edgy black-and-white ensemble with a one-shoulder white crop top and black knee-high heeled leather boots.

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