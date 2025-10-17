Next Article
Triptii Dimri steals spotlight at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Triptii Dimri, known for Dhadak 2, made a striking appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 in New York.
She joined a lineup of global icons and instantly caught attention with her bold style—think an all-black, corset-inspired dress with a netted skirt, black stockings, and silver jewelry.
At the pre-dinner event, she switched it up with a maroon sheer-net dress and a dramatic V-neckline.
Her looks were a perfect blend of elegance and boldness
While the show featured big names like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Dimri's look stood out for its mix of structure and sheer fabrics, blending sophistication with a modern edge.
Her presence added a unique vibe to the event, showing off her individuality and making a memorable mark on this iconic runway comeback.