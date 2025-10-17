Triptii Dimri steals spotlight at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Triptii Dimri, known for Dhadak 2, made a striking appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 in New York.

She joined a lineup of global icons and instantly caught attention with her bold style—think an all-black, corset-inspired dress with a netted skirt, black stockings, and silver jewelry.

At the pre-dinner event, she switched it up with a maroon sheer-net dress and a dramatic V-neckline.