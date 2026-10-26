Trump penned his longest-ever post, and it targeted Bill Maher
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has written his longest-ever post on Truth Social, a third-party tracking firm and CNN have found. The 1,323-word tirade was aimed at comedian Bill Maher, his business partner Chuck LaBella, and HBO. In the lengthy post, Trump called Maher a "complete and total loser" in all caps. He also confirmed reports of considering moving the press corps from the White House workspace to create more space.
Post details
Trump's reaction to Maher's show
Trump's lengthy post was a reaction to Maher's recent episode of Real Time, his first since dining with Trump at the White House on October 15.
Despite calling the dinner "great" and saying Maher "likes me a lot more than people understand," Trump's opinion changed after watching the show.
He ended his post by saying he would never watch Maher's show again because it is nothing more than "FAKE NEWS."
Vengeful tone
'People can't think he's funny'
Trump's post had a vengeful tone, with him saying he would have Republicans stop covering Maher.
He made some unclear comments about a "Laughter Machine," implying that Maher's show uses a laugh track.
"Bill Maher lied, but he lies about everything, and I believe he lied to me when I asked him, with all the applause and laughter he gets after almost everything he says...what Laughter Machine does he use? People can't think he's funny."
Record rant
Trump's tirade against Maher was his longest post since 2011
Trump's lengthy post against Maher was nearly double the length of his second-longest post, a 723-word post from May, per Factbase.
The operators of the Factbase database wrote on X that the anti-Maher essay was Trump's "longest post ever out of 97,455 cumulative social media posts since 2011."