Bill Maher receives comedy honor as Kennedy Center awaits overhaul
What's the story
Comedian Bill Maher was honored with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on June 28, Sunday. This event comes amid a legal battle over US President Donald Trump's proposed overhaul of the center, which has been a focal point in his efforts to reshape Washington, DC. The center is now facing financial challenges after a judge ordered it to continue operating despite plans for a temporary closure due to renovations.
Event details
'Last show for at least 2 years'
Before the event, Maher spoke about the center's potential closure, saying, "This is the last show here for at least two years." He added that he didn't see any need for renovation as "it looks perfectly fine to me." The performing arts center has been a part of Trump's Washington remaking efforts and has faced challenges in implementing his wishes.
Tense ties
Maher's complicated relationship with Trump
Despite being a target of Trump's ire, Maher had dined with him at the White House in 2025. The comedian praised the president after their dinner, but their relationship has remained tense. In February, Trump called Maher a "jerk," dismissed their 2025 White House dinner as "a total waste of time," and said he suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
Award acceptance
Maher's speech and the White House's reaction
During his winning speech, Maher humorously addressed the White House's initial denial of his award. He joked that when they asked him if he would accept it, he didn't have to ask twice. "Believe me, when they asked me and called and said, 'Would you accept this?' I did not have to ask twice. Of course, after the president tried to get the show canceled, they actually did have to ask twice."
Comedic interruption
Event to premiere on Netflix soon
As Maher accepted his award, he was humorously "interrupted" by comedian Matt Friend's impersonation of Trump. Friend joked, "Why are we giving this low-ratings, lightweight jerk the Mark Twain Award?" The 27th annual ceremony will premiere on Netflix on July 21 and featured guests like Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Jay Leno, and John Mellencamp. Many of them made jokes about Trump during the event.