Bill Maher receives comedy honor as Kennedy Center awaits overhaul

Award acceptance

Maher's speech and the White House's reaction

During his winning speech, Maher humorously addressed the White House's initial denial of his award. He joked that when they asked him if he would accept it, he didn't have to ask twice. "Believe me, when they asked me and called and said, 'Would you accept this?' I did not have to ask twice. Of course, after the president tried to get the show canceled, they actually did have to ask twice."