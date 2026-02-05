'Tu Yaa Main' vs 'O Romeo': Adarsh-Shanaya react
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor are all set for their film Tu Yaa Main, hitting theaters on February 13, 2026.
The movie is a survival thriller about two content creators whose romantic trip takes a dangerous turn.
It'll release the same day as Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo, but they expressed excitement about watching O Romeo, talked about wanting audiences back in theaters, and said they hope both films do well.
Box office battle for the 2 films
Tu Yaa Main and O Romeo will both be released in theaters across India, on February 13, 2026.
Looking at early box office predictions
Early predictions say O Romeo could open at ₹4-7 crore, while Tu Yaa Main might earn ₹1.5-3.5 crore on day one—so it's shaping up to be an interesting weekend for movie fans.