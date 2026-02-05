'Tu Yaa Main' vs 'O Romeo': Adarsh-Shanaya react Entertainment Feb 05, 2026

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor are all set for their film Tu Yaa Main, hitting theaters on February 13, 2026.

The movie is a survival thriller about two content creators whose romantic trip takes a dangerous turn.

It'll release the same day as Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo, but they expressed excitement about watching O Romeo, talked about wanting audiences back in theaters, and said they hope both films do well.