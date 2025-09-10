'Tulsa King' S03: Sylvester Stallone's mafia drama returns with new threats

Jackson's character is sent to kill Manfredi

This time, Samuel L. Jackson joins the cast as Russell Lee Washington Jr., someone from Manfredi's past, sent by New York to dispatch him—so expect some tense moments.

Manfredi's also up against rival gangsters and trouble within his own crew as he tries to take over a distillery.

Familiar faces like Martin Starr and Jay Will return, while Neal McDonough and Frank Grillo are now main cast members, promising even more drama ahead.