'Tulsa King' S03: Sylvester Stallone's mafia drama returns with new threats
Tulsa King is back for its third season, with Sylvester Stallone returning as Dwight Manfredi—a mafia capo exiled to Tulsa after serving 25 years in prison for his boss.
The new season premieres September 21 and streams in India on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium until November 16.
Jackson's character is sent to kill Manfredi
This time, Samuel L. Jackson joins the cast as Russell Lee Washington Jr., someone from Manfredi's past, sent by New York to dispatch him—so expect some tense moments.
Manfredi's also up against rival gangsters and trouble within his own crew as he tries to take over a distillery.
Familiar faces like Martin Starr and Jay Will return, while Neal McDonough and Frank Grillo are now main cast members, promising even more drama ahead.