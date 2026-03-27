'Tumbbad 2' begins shooting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bigger scale, more complexity in the sequel

Directed by Adesh Prasad (who co-wrote the first film), Tumbbad 2 is set to dive into more complex psychological and mythological territory.

Nawazuddin takes on a morally gray role that fits right into the film's haunting vibe.

The team is planning even larger crowd scenes over the next few days, so expect some seriously epic visuals as they aim to build on everything that made the first movie stand out.