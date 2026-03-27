'Tumbbad 2' begins shooting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the cult favorite Tumbbad, has officially begun shooting in Mumbai's Madh Island.
The first day kicked off with a huge scene involving nearly 200 people, promising an even bigger scale than the original.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in the cast, making this one to watch for fans of dark, atmospheric films.
Bigger scale, more complexity in the sequel
Directed by Adesh Prasad (who co-wrote the first film), Tumbbad 2 is set to dive into more complex psychological and mythological territory.
Nawazuddin takes on a morally gray role that fits right into the film's haunting vibe.
The team is planning even larger crowd scenes over the next few days, so expect some seriously epic visuals as they aim to build on everything that made the first movie stand out.