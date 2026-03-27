'Tumbbad 2' starring Nawazuddin, Sohum to begin shooting in Mumbai

Plot details

Director Adesh Prasad promises an even more ambitious sequel

Tumbbad 2 will be helmed by Adesh Prasad, who co-wrote the first film. The sequel will delve into more complex psychological and mythological themes. A source told the outlet, "On the first day, the crowd will be smaller, but by March 28 and 29, the scale will increase. A massive crowd sequence is being shot." "Adesh wanted to start with the opening sequence itself; it is designed as a major set-piece that establishes the scale of the world imagined."