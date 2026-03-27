'Tumbbad 2' starring Nawazuddin, Sohum to begin shooting in Mumbai
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the cult favorite Tumbbad, titled Tumbbad 2, will officially begin production in Mumbai's Madh Island on Friday, reported Mid-Day. The first day of shooting is set to be marked by a massive scene involving nearly 200 people. This promises an even larger scale than its predecessor. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sohum Shah.
Plot details
Director Adesh Prasad promises an even more ambitious sequel
Tumbbad 2 will be helmed by Adesh Prasad, who co-wrote the first film. The sequel will delve into more complex psychological and mythological themes. A source told the outlet, "On the first day, the crowd will be smaller, but by March 28 and 29, the scale will increase. A massive crowd sequence is being shot." "Adesh wanted to start with the opening sequence itself; it is designed as a major set-piece that establishes the scale of the world imagined."
Character insights
Siddiqui's role 'not straightforward'
While details about Siddiqui's character are still under wraps, the source added, "It's not a straightforward antagonist. Sohum has been involved at every stage, from script development to building the film's look." Meanwhile, Filmfare had reported that the film will be shot over an extensive 200-day schedule.