'Tumbbad 2' teams up with Hollywood experts for immersive experience

Release date, cast changes, and more

The sequel to the cult favorite Tumbbad has no confirmed release date; the makers have not announced a release window (as of February 2026), with Sohum Shah (via his social media) teasing "Pralay Aayega" ("Universal destruction is on its way").

There's buzz about Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining as complex villains, which could add serious depth.

With big names behind the scenes and on screen, Tumbbad 2 looks ready to level up Indian horror for a new generation.