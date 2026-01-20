TV actors deserve more credit, says Manasi Joshi Roy

Manasi Joshi Roy, who stars in Zee TV's Lakshmi Niwas, called out Bollywood's bias against TV actors in a recent interview. She said TV actors are "the most highly skilled," since they're constantly sharpening their craft on daily soaps.

What makes TV acting so intense? Roy pointed out that TV actors often handle super emotional scenes with almost no prep time.

"The kind of scenes we sometimes do in a day, film actors probably don't do in years in their careers," she shared.

What's Lakshmi Niwas about? In the show, Roy plays Lakshmi—a strong mother of six—whose family has rented for decades and dreams of finally owning a home.

The series (which started January 12, 2026) airs at 8pm on Zee TV and explores balancing tradition with new aspirations.