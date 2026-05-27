The romantic action series will release on Story TV

TV stars Nyra Banerjee, Sahil Anand to lead microdrama

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:13 pm May 27, 202605:13 pm

What's the story

Actors Nyra Banerjee and Sahil Anand are set to star in a new microdrama, reported Variety India. The upcoming show, which will be released on Story TV, is a mix of romance and action. Banerjee plays a lonely woman in distress, while Anand portrays a powerful businessman who comes to her rescue from criminals. The plot centers around their journey to uncover the criminal group and foil their nefarious plans.