TV stars Nyra Banerjee, Sahil Anand to lead microdrama
What's the story
Actors Nyra Banerjee and Sahil Anand are set to star in a new microdrama, reported Variety India. The upcoming show, which will be released on Story TV, is a mix of romance and action. Banerjee plays a lonely woman in distress, while Anand portrays a powerful businessman who comes to her rescue from criminals. The plot centers around their journey to uncover the criminal group and foil their nefarious plans.
Actor's vision
'Microdramas are exciting for me as...'
Deepak Chavan, known for his work on TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Tere Liye, and Siddhivinayak, is directing the project. Shakeb Sayed Studios is producing it. Banerjee said, "Microdramas are exciting for me as they allow me to explore new roles and concepts in a fast-paced setting." Producer Shakeb Sayed added that working with Banerjee and Anand was a wonderful experience.
Career highlights
Both actors have extensive experience in the industry
Banerjee has appeared in several popular TV shows such as Divya Drishti, Bigg Boss 18, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She has also been a part of web shows like Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. On the other hand, Anand is known for his roles in numerous TV serials, reality shows, and web series, including MTV Roadies 4, MTV Splitsvilla 1, Sasural Simar Ka, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.