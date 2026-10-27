Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' dips on 1st Monday; collects ₹34cr

Udta Teer, which was screened in 5,805 shows across the country on Monday, has now amassed a total net collection of ₹22.8 crore in India.

The film started its journey on Friday (October 23) with earnings of ₹4.1 crore.

This figure saw a significant jump on Saturday to ₹7.25 crore, a nearly 76% increase from its opening day, and further climbed on Sunday to reach ₹8.2 crore.

Its worldwide gross collection has reached ₹33.96 crore.