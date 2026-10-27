Ayushmann's 'Udta Teer' dips on 1st Monday; collects ₹34cr
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's latest film, Udta Teer, witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on Monday (October 26). After a slow start on October 23 (Day 1, last Friday), the film gained momentum over the weekend with an increase in earnings on Saturday and Sunday. However, it faced a steep decline on its first Monday, with collections dropping by 60% from the previous day's ₹8.2 crore to ₹3.25 crore net across India.
Box office performance
'Udta Teer' amasses ₹23 crore in India
Udta Teer, which was screened in 5,805 shows across the country on Monday, has now amassed a total net collection of ₹22.8 crore in India.
The film started its journey on Friday (October 23) with earnings of ₹4.1 crore.
This figure saw a significant jump on Saturday to ₹7.25 crore, a nearly 76% increase from its opening day, and further climbed on Sunday to reach ₹8.2 crore.
Its worldwide gross collection has reached ₹33.96 crore.
Comparison
Khurrana's films with highest 1st-day collections
Despite the weekend surge, Udta Teer's opening day collection was significantly lower than Khurrana's highest-grossing films.
His best first-day collections have usually come from franchise films, iconic comic characters, or high pre-release buzz.
The top five are Thamma (₹24 crore), Dream Girl 2 (₹9.75 crore), Dream Girl (₹9.5 crore), Bala (₹9.25 crore), and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (₹8.75 crore).
Film overview
More about 'Udta Teer'
Udta Teer, directed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut, features Khurrana as a Pakistani spy who loses his memory in an explosion and believes he is an officer with India's Counter-Terrorism Squad.
The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, the late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Sandeep Anand.