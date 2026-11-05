'Udta Teer' daily collection falls ahead of 'Ramayana' release
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's film, Udta Teer, has reportedly collected ₹1.2cr in India on its 13th day of release. The movie was screened across 4,912 shows on Wednesday (November 4). Despite a 25% drop from the previous day's earnings of ₹1.6cr, it has still been a consistent contributor to both domestic and international box office collections.
Collection analysis
India net collection stands at ₹46.25cr
The film's latest earnings have pushed its India net collection to ₹46.25cr, with the domestic gross reaching ₹55.06cr. The overseas markets have also played a significant role in boosting the worldwide total, contributing an additional ₹12cr.
On Wednesday alone, Udta Teer raked in ₹25L from international markets.
Per Sacnilk, the film sold around 92,968 tickets on Day 13 and has sold a total of 24,62,156 tickets so far.
Occupancy trends
Theater occupancy for film on Wednesday
The Hindi 2D version of Udta Teer saw an overall theater occupancy of 10.29% on Wednesday.
Morning shows had a lower turnout at 5.23%, while afternoon shows saw a slight increase to 8.31%.
Evening and night shows recorded higher occupancies of 9.08% and 16.46%, respectively, with night screenings witnessing the highest turnout for the day despite the decline in daily collections.
Its global gross reached ₹67.06cr before the biggie Ramayana debuted on Thursday.
Film overview
More about 'Udta Teer'
Udta Teer features Khurrana as Bilal Ahmad aka Vikrant Thapar and Khan as Yamini.
The film also stars the late Mukul Dev as Azhar Maqsood, a character based on Masood Azhar, Gulshan Grover as General Mir (inspired by Asim Munir), and Ram Kapoor as A Q Niyazi.
It is written and directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut.
Notably, the film marks Dev's second posthumous release after his passing in 2025.