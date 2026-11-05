'Udta Teer' daily collection falls ahead of 'Ramayana' release

The film's latest earnings have pushed its India net collection to ₹46.25cr, with the domestic gross reaching ₹55.06cr. The overseas markets have also played a significant role in boosting the worldwide total, contributing an additional ₹12cr.

On Wednesday alone, Udta Teer raked in ₹25L from international markets.

Per Sacnilk, the film sold around 92,968 tickets on Day 13 and has sold a total of 24,62,156 tickets so far.