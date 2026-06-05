'Ugly Story' psychological drama starring Gor and Nandu hits Aha Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

Ugly Story, a new psychological drama starring Avika Gor and Shree Nandu, just dropped on Aha after its recent theatrical run.

Directed by Pranava Swaroop, the film dives into obsession and emotional struggles, with Aha calling it "a gripping tale of obsession, manipulation, and emotional warfare."

If you're into intense stories that make you think, this one's for you.