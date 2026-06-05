'Ugly Story' psychological drama starring Gor and Nandu hits Aha
Ugly Story, a new psychological drama starring Avika Gor and Shree Nandu, just dropped on Aha after its recent theatrical run.
Directed by Pranava Swaroop, the film dives into obsession and emotional struggles, with Aha calling it "a gripping tale of obsession, manipulation, and emotional warfare."
If you're into intense stories that make you think, this one's for you.
'Ugly Story' features powerful performances
The story centers on Neha (Gor), who's pressured into marrying her possessive cousin Karthik (Nandu) despite her feelings for someone else.
Both leads give standout performances: Nandu is genuinely haunting as Karthik, while Gor brings real emotion to Neha's fight for freedom.
Overall, Ugly Story is a strong pick if you love psychological dramas with powerful acting and thought-provoking themes.