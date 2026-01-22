UK singer Casey Lowery backs social media age ban
Casey Lowery, who has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, is supporting the UK government's idea to limit social media for under-16s.
He said, "I think they (the government) should ban it. I don't think there are any problems in banning it."
Why is this happening?
Lowery pointed out that while social media has its upsides, it's "so addictive" for young people.
His comments were reported in articles that also noted a House of Lords vote to require platforms to bring in stronger age checks.
What's next?
The UK government, led by Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, is starting a consultation on new rules on children's use of technology.
They're looking at everything from a full ban for under-16s to new screen time advice.
Not everyone agrees though—the NSPCC says banning isn't the answer.