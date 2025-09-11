The surprising inspirations behind 'Stranger Things' monsters

The monster designs in Stranger Things have enchanted audiences with their uniqueness and eeriness. While many may think these monsters were purely conceived, the truth is that the design for these creatures was inspired by some rather unexpected sources. From classic films to real-world phenomena, the creators drew from diverse influences to bring these monsters to life on screen. Here are some interesting insights into what inspired these iconic designs.

#1 Classic films influence monster designs The creators of Stranger Things have been open about the '80s films they drew inspiration from while designing the monsters. Movies from the 80s, like Alien and The Thing, helped define the look and feel of the creatures in the show. The filmmakers wanted to give a sense of nostalgia, but added new stuff that would appeal to today's generation.

#2 Nature's role in creature creation Believe it or not, nature served as an unexpected muse for some of the monsters in Stranger Things. The Demogorgon, for instance, was partly inspired by carnivorous plants and deep-sea creatures known for their bizarre forms and predatory behaviors. By incorporating elements from nature, the designers were able to create monsters that felt both otherworldly and grounded in reality.

#3 Mythology adds depth to designs Mythological tales also inspired the monsters in the show. By picking up characteristics of creatures from different mythologies around the world, they made them more complex and interesting. This combination of mythological elements was a great way to enrich the backstory and lore of every creature, making their presence in the series deeper.

#4 Psychological horror elements incorporated Psychological horror was also essential in shaping how some of the monsters in Stranger Things were depicted. The creators hoped to make viewers not just physically afraid of these monsters, but psychologically mindful of them. By taking cues from psychological horror tropes, they created monsters that could instill fear through the art of suspenseful storytelling, instead of just visual shock value.