'Freaks and Geeks': 5 behind-the-scenes facts fans missed

Teen drama cult classic Freaks and Geeks has won hearts with its honest depiction of high school. Although the show had a brief run, it has imprint on fans's lives. While most of us know about the show's plot and characters, there are a few lesser-known facts about the show that even die-hard fans may not be aware of. Here's looking at some interesting trivia that reveals behind-the-scenes moments and fun details from the show.

#1 The show's unusual filming location Unlike many of the shows shot in Los Angeles, Freaks and Geeks was filmed in a suburb of Los Angeles to establish an authentic Midwestern feel. The creators wanted to make sure that the setting matched the show's vibes perfectly. This decision played a huge role in the show's authentic portrayal of high school life in America during the early 1980s.

#2 A surprising connection to 'The Office' Before he became famous as the hot doctor in The Office, Sam Weir of Freaks and Geeks had a surprising link to one of The Office's creators. Co-creator of Freaks and Geeks, Paul Feig, went on to direct a few episodes of The Office. It's funny how the talent of one beloved show always seems to find its way into another successful project.

#3 Improvised scenes added authenticity Another reason why the performances in Freaks and Geeks feel so authentic is that many of the scenes were improvised by the cast members. The directors often encouraged the actors to ad-lib a line or an action where appropriate, resulting in a genuine interaction between characters. The practice led to more natural dialogue and created some of the most memorable moments on the show.

#4 Real-life inspirations behind characters Several characters in Freaks and Geeks were inspired by creator Paul Feig's own high school experiences. For instance, Lindsay Weir was based on Feig himself during his teenage years as he navigated social circles at school. These personal connections added depth to character development, while resonating with viewers who saw themselves reflected onscreen.