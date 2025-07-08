Next Article
Unni Mukundan's Instagram account compromised
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan's Instagram (@iamunnimukundan) got hacked, and he's asking everyone not to trust any posts or DMs from that account for now.
He shared this update on Facebook, just as more celebs like Shruti Haasan are facing similar social media hacks lately.
Mukundan is working to get his account back
Mukundan is working with the right teams to get his account back and says he'll only share updates through verified channels.
He also urged everyone not to click on sketchy links or share personal info if contacted from his hacked account.
Amid all this, he thanked fans for their patience.