The untold stories of 'The Office's paper company

We all know and love The Office for its quirky characters and hilarious take on office life. One of the recurring elements from the show is Dunder Mifflin, the fictional paper company where most of the action happens. While we are all well-acquainted with the antics of Michael Scott and his gang, here are five amazing lesser-known facts about the paper suppliers that make the series even more interesting.

#1 The real-life inspiration behind Dunder Mifflin Dunder Mifflin's idea was based on real-life paper companies in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The creator wanted to bring an authentic feel of a mid-sized American business. This association with actual businesses was the reason The Office was rooted in reality, making it relatable to viewers who have been in such setups.

#2 Unique product names and branding Throughout the series, Dunder Mifflin has been seen selling a variety of paper products with unique names and branding strategies. These fictional products often have humorous or exaggerated features that reflect typical marketing tactics used by real companies. This creative approach adds depth to the show's portrayal of corporate culture.

#3 The role of paper suppliers in plot development Going by the above-mentioned plotlines, paper suppliers were integral to several plots throughout The Office. From competitions in sales to negotiations with suppliers, these elements brought out character development and funny moments. By concentrating on something as mundane as paper supply, the show brought out the everyday struggles office workers face.