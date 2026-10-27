Uorfi Javed accuses housing society of harassment, shares latest development
What's the story
Social media influencer and actor Uorfi Javed has accused her Mumbai housing society of harassment. In a recent Instagram Story, she alleged that the society committee has introduced a new rule preventing her from filming content inside her apartment. She believes this move is linked to an earlier dispute over visitor restrictions, which she had reported to the Mumbai Police.
New rule
'My society committee has introduced a new rule...'
Javed said the committee considers her social media shoots commercial activity since she posts the videos online.
She alleged that this has been used as a reason to stop her from filming inside her own home.
"My society committee has introduced a new rule to harass me - I can't shoot any content in my own house!," she wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
Past conflict
'They told my landlord to kick me out'
The new dispute follows Javed's earlier complaint about a rule that required residents to seek their landlord's permission for guests after a certain time.
She had reported this restriction to the Mumbai Police and now believes the committee's actions are a response to her complaint.
"This hurt their fragile male ego."
"They told my landlord to kick me out...which she didn't, so now 4-5 men have had to use such low-level tactics to harass me/ kind of proud of myself."
Visitor scrutiny
'How is this rule even legal?'
Javed also claimed that anyone visiting her apartment is now scrutinized if suspected of carrying cameras or filming gear.
She said their bags are checked at the society gate, raising questions about how far the committee can regulate what happens inside a resident's home.
Earlier she had said, "Every other person shoots content in their house; how is this rule even legal? What I do in my own house is my business."
Previous complaints
Earlier, she complained about this bizarre entry restriction
In September, Javed had raised objections to a rule that reportedly barred guests from entering after 10:00pm.
She claimed this restriction affected people visiting her for work, including interviews and shoots.
She also claimed visitors were turned away at the entrance unless the flat owner had emailed permission in advance.
The Mumbai Police had reportedly reacted to her post by asking for the society's name and address.