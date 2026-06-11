'Rape threats, death threats': Uorfi Javed reveals online abuse

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'Random people got hold of my number...'

In her post, Javed said, "I've been subjected to the harshest trolling, abuses, rape threats, death threats. When I say harshest, I mean it." "Random people got hold of my number and used to call me and abuse me. I've even gotten rape threats and death threats on my number." "I kid you not, even this is not even 1% of it. These are actually the most decent ones. This is not just me, by the way."