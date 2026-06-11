'Rape threats, death threats': Uorfi Javed reveals online abuse
What's the story
Actor and influencer Uorfi Javed has opened up about the online abuse she continues to endure. In an Instagram Reel on Thursday morning, she shared screenshots of messages and comments containing rape threats, death threats, and hateful remarks. In a now-deleted post, she claimed that the messages shared were only a small fraction of the abuse she receives regularly.
Details
'Random people got hold of my number...'
In her post, Javed said, "I've been subjected to the harshest trolling, abuses, rape threats, death threats. When I say harshest, I mean it." "Random people got hold of my number and used to call me and abuse me. I've even gotten rape threats and death threats on my number." "I kid you not, even this is not even 1% of it. These are actually the most decent ones. This is not just me, by the way."
Community response
Support pours in for Javed
Javed's post quickly garnered support from her followers. Many users urged her not to let the abuse affect her, with one saying, "More strength to you, my girl." Another fan wrote, "This is absolutely sad. I can't believe people are asking you to let go of it or laughing? It is a disgusting herd mentality of men." While a third simply said, "Reason I respect your courage."
Past advocacy
Her views on recent Pranit More controversy
This isn't the first time Javed has spoken out about issues concerning women's safety and online behavior. Earlier, she weighed in on the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral crowd-work clip, calling the exchange "disgusting" on her Instagram Stories. In the viral video, a man made a misogynistic comment about expecting physical intimacy from a woman after paying for her meal. Although the video has since been deleted, criticism around the incident continues to circulate online.