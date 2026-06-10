'₹370 biryani' controversy: Elvish Yadav-Kusha Kapila slam Pranit More

Apology

More apologized, then deactivated his Instagram account

Reacting to the backlash, More earlier wrote on Instagram, "The comments made by the audience member don't reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part." "Live crowdwork often involves reacting in real time, but that's not an excuse. I take the feedback seriously and will be more thoughtful in how I handle similar situations going forward." More has since deactivated his account.