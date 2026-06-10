'₹370 biryani' controversy: Elvish Yadav-Kusha Kapila slam Pranit More
What's the story
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has slammed comedian Pranit More over the recent ₹370 biryani controversy. The issue started when a video from More's recent show in Gurugram went viral, where an audience member made a misogynistic comment about expecting physical intimacy from a woman after paying for her meal. This sparked outrage on social media.
Yadav's reaction
Yadav calls out More
Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anger over the incident. He wrote, "₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai." "Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai." "Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe."
Twitter Post
See Yadav's post here
₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di:— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026
Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai.
Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai.
Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe🥹
Kapila's take
Kusha Kapila also reacted to the controversy
Influencer and actor Kusha Kapila also reacted to the controversy and called for accountability from More. In a series of videos on Instagram Stories, she said, "But jo mere audience ke views hain, wo mere views nahin hai?" "Ho sakte hain agar aap usko clip karke uski reel daalenge." "Uss par editor ne kaam kiya hai, us par yeh socha gaya hai ki usko 90 seconds ki clip kaise banayi jaaye."
Kapila's argument
Kapila accuses More of amplifying these views
Kapila further added, "Jab sab hai, to aap kaise keh sakte hain ki aapke views reflect nahin hote hain?" "Agar aap un views ko badhava de rahe hain, shabashi de rahe hain, to wo to aapke bhi views hain." She argued that creators cannot escape accountability when they choose to promote such content. As the backlash intensified, the man in question, Himanshu Jangra, issued an apology and deactivated his account. He has also been fired from his job.
Apology
More apologized, then deactivated his Instagram account
Reacting to the backlash, More earlier wrote on Instagram, "The comments made by the audience member don't reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part." "Live crowdwork often involves reacting in real time, but that's not an excuse. I take the feedback seriously and will be more thoughtful in how I handle similar situations going forward." More has since deactivated his account.