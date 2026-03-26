'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' director reacts to negative reviews Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Director Harish Shankar has opened up about the negative reviews for his latest film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna.

Released last week and facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film hasn't wowed everyone.

Shankar told fans he's open to real feedback about things like scene writing or pacing but tunes out online trolling.

As he put it, "I take constructive criticism," but draws the line at anonymous negativity.