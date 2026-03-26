'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' director reacts to negative reviews
Director Harish Shankar has opened up about the negative reviews for his latest film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna.
Released last week and facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film hasn't wowed everyone.
Shankar told fans he's open to real feedback about things like scene writing or pacing but tunes out online trolling.
As he put it, "I take constructive criticism," but draws the line at anonymous negativity.
Shankar is staying focused on his work
Despite a big cast and high expectations, especially after Shankar's earlier hit with Kalyan, the movie didn't cross the ₹100 crore mark after a week of release.
Still, Shankar says he's staying focused on his work and isn't letting harsh comments or tough competition slow him down.