'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan's 1st single teaser is here
Entertainment
The buzz around Ustaad Bhagat Singh just got bigger!
The team dropped a behind-the-scenes video showing Pawan Kalyan rehearsing the film's first single, set to launch very soon.
Fans get a peek at Kalyan practicing the hook step, setting the stage for some catchy dance moves.
Reunion after 13 years
This film brings back the hit duo of Kalyan and director Harish Shankar for the first time since Gabbar Singh in 2012.
Alongside Kalyan, you'll see Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.
Music is by Devi Sri Prasad, and it's all produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Shooting just wrapped up, and the movie is scheduled for release next year—so mark your calendars!