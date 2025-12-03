'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan's 1st single teaser is here

Reunion after 13 years

This film brings back the hit duo of Kalyan and director Harish Shankar for the first time since Gabbar Singh in 2012.

Alongside Kalyan, you'll see Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.

Music is by Devi Sri Prasad, and it's all produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Shooting just wrapped up, and the movie is scheduled for release next year—so mark your calendars!