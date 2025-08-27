Next Article
Vanitha Vijaykumar returns to TV with 'Idhayam': Know her journey
Vanitha Vijaykumar is back on TV, joining the popular Tamil soap Idhayam as a new character, Saroja.
Her return has fans buzzing, with many curious to see how she'll shake up the story and add some extra suspense.
From films to reality shows: Vanitha's career highlights
Starting out in Tamil films like Chandralekha and Manikkam in the mid-90s, Vanitha later stepped away from acting for a while.
She made a big comeback through Bigg Boss Tamil in 2019, earning fresh popularity and winning over audiences again on Cooku with Comali Season 1.
With Idhayam already known for its gripping plot (starring Pallavi Gowda and Richard Jose), her entry promises even more twists ahead.