Vanitha Vijaykumar returns to TV with 'Idhayam': Know her journey

From films to reality shows: Vanitha's career highlights

Starting out in Tamil films like Chandralekha and Manikkam in the mid-90s, Vanitha later stepped away from acting for a while.

She made a big comeback through Bigg Boss Tamil in 2019, earning fresh popularity and winning over audiences again on Cooku with Comali Season 1.

With Idhayam already known for its gripping plot (starring Pallavi Gowda and Richard Jose), her entry promises even more twists ahead.