Mahesh Babu's 'Varanasi' targets April 2027 release for this reason
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, is reportedly set to hit the screens on April 9, 2027. Set in the mythological world of Ramayana, Babu is to play Lord Ram. The date is significant as it falls on Rama Navami, a celebration of Ram's birth. This aligns perfectly with the film's storyline. Although there has been no official confirmation yet, the release date has become a hot topic among fans and industry insiders alike.
Production details
'Varanasi' boasts a massive budget and star-studded cast
Varanasi is being made with an estimated budget of ₹1,300 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history. The film is being shot in IMAX format for an enhanced visual experience. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. MM Keeravani has composed the music while Vijayendra Prasad has penned the screenplay. KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are producing it.
Paris premiere
The film recently had Paris premiere
Earlier on Tuesday, the teaser of Varanasi premiered at the iconic Le Grand Rex theater in Paris. With this, it became the first Indian film to have its teaser launch at the venue. The official social media handle of the film celebrated the milestone, thanking fans across the globe for the love. "From Varanasi to Paris, the adventure begins. See you in 2027 for the complete epic," read the post.