Mahesh Babu's 'Varanasi' targets April 2027 release for this reason

Varanasi is being made with an estimated budget of ₹1,300 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history. The film is being shot in IMAX format for an enhanced visual experience. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. MM Keeravani has composed the music while Vijayendra Prasad has penned the screenplay. KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are producing it.

Paris premiere

The film recently had Paris premiere

Earlier on Tuesday, the teaser of Varanasi premiered at the iconic Le Grand Rex theater in Paris. With this, it became the first Indian film to have its teaser launch at the venue. The official social media handle of the film celebrated the milestone, thanking fans across the globe for the love. "From Varanasi to Paris, the adventure begins. See you in 2027 for the complete epic," read the post.