'Mahabharat' actor Pankaj Dheer dies at 68 after cancer battle

Sources revealed that Dheer had been fighting cancer for a while, but his health took a turn for the worse when the disease relapsed. Despite undergoing major surgery, he remained extremely unwell. His demise has left a void in the industry, with many remembering him fondly for his contribution to Indian television and cinema.

Official confirmation

CINTAA shared his obituary

The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) also confirmed Dheer's death. An official statement read, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust's erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on October 15." The statement further added that his cremation would be held at 4:30pm next to Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai. May he rest in peace.