'Bads of Bollywood' actor defends show amid Wankhede's lawsuit

Armaan Khera, who recently impressed in Aryan Khan 's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has defended the show amid a defamation lawsuit filed by former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede . Speaking to India.com, Khera said the show's intention was never to target or insult anyone. "I believe if you watch the show in its entirety, you'll see that the team is just having fun with every aspect of industry and life."

Khera's defense 'We should all be able to take a joke' Khera further explained, "For example, do you remember the scene where Shanaya Kapoor is posing with her mom (Maheep Kapoor) for pictures, and she says, 'Smile, stop behaving like Aryan?' That's the tone of the whole show." "What I love about it is that it's not targeting just one person- everyone is a target in a humorous, entertaining way." "We should all be able to take a joke; it's healthy comedy."

Show's intent Khera on why focusing only on Wankhede would be problematic Khera also stressed that if the show had an entire episode dedicated to Wankhede, it would have been problematic. "If they had brought him back just to focus on him for another episode, then I'd say that's problematic- like, let's not pick on one individual." "But that's not what's happening. The script is having fun with everybody, even the director himself, and even Shah Rukh Khan and the complexities of him being 'the King,'" he added.