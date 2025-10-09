Sameer Wankhede claims 'Bads of Bollywood' 'humiliates officers'

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has bashed the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood for mocking uniformed officers. The controversy stems from Aryan Khan 's 2021 drug raid arrest. Wankhede filed a defamation case against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, rejecting claims that he seeks attention and asserting that his fight protects his family, law enforcement, and the national emblem.

Personal battle 'People who are serving the nation...' Wankhede told NDTV, "People who are serving the nation, all the officers who are in the field, those who are part of anti-drug drives - these things hurt." "Satire is a different thing altogether, but humiliating officers who have given blood to the nation, who are fighting against anti-drug activities - when such things happen, officers also feel bad about it."

Background When did the controversy begin? The controversy began with the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son in 2021 during a Mumbai cruise drug raid; later, he was cleared in 2022. In Khan's recent directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a character caught the audience's attention because of his resemblance to Wankhede. This led Wankhede to file a defamation case against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment.