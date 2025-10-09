Post MeToo storm, Sajid Khan to direct Govinda's son, Yashvardhan?

Filmmaker Sajid Khan is reportedly making a comeback to direction after seven years, following allegations during the #MeToo movement. According to reports, he is in talks with Zee Studios for a rom-com that will launch Govinda 's son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The film will also star Nitanshi Goel and Krithi Shetty.

Comeback details Film likely to be a South Indian remake Khan, who has directed films like Humshakals and Housefull 2, is reportedly in talks with Zee Studios for a romantic-comedy. An insider told Mid-Day that the film might be a remake of a popular South Indian movie. The source added, "Sajid has been approached by the studio, but he hasn't said yes yet."

Shooting schedule Ahuja has another project lined up The insider further revealed, "The studio heads are keen to have him helm the film as the comedy elements are right up his alley." "Yashvardhan has another project with Phantom Studios, but he is likely to start shooting for this first." Khan was earlier supposed to direct a film with John Abraham, but that didn't work out.