Post MeToo storm, Sajid Khan to direct Govinda's son, Yashvardhan?
What's the story
Filmmaker Sajid Khan is reportedly making a comeback to direction after seven years, following allegations during the #MeToo movement. According to reports, he is in talks with Zee Studios for a rom-com that will launch Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja. The film will also star Nitanshi Goel and Krithi Shetty.
Comeback details
Film likely to be a South Indian remake
Khan, who has directed films like Humshakals and Housefull 2, is reportedly in talks with Zee Studios for a romantic-comedy. An insider told Mid-Day that the film might be a remake of a popular South Indian movie. The source added, "Sajid has been approached by the studio, but he hasn't said yes yet."
Shooting schedule
Ahuja has another project lined up
The insider further revealed, "The studio heads are keen to have him helm the film as the comedy elements are right up his alley." "Yashvardhan has another project with Phantom Studios, but he is likely to start shooting for this first." Khan was earlier supposed to direct a film with John Abraham, but that didn't work out.
Past project
Earlier, Khan was supposed to direct '100%'
In 2022, T-Series announced a film titled 100%, which was supposed to be directed by Khan. The film had a star-studded cast including Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill. However, the project reportedly faced multiple delays and setbacks. Khan was also a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 in the same year, but faced flak from women's bodies. To recall, in 2018, multiple women accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment, resulting in his exit from Housefull 4.