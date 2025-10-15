Diljit Dosanjh to donate KBC prize money for Punjab floods Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh is using his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to support Punjab after the devastating floods during the 2025 monsoon season.

He shared on social media, "It's for Punjab Flood," promising to donate any prize money he wins from the show to help ongoing relief efforts.