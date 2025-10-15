Diljit Dosanjh to donate KBC prize money for Punjab floods
Diljit Dosanjh is using his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to support Punjab after the devastating floods during the 2025 monsoon season.
He shared on social media, "It's for Punjab Flood," promising to donate any prize money he wins from the show to help ongoing relief efforts.
Donation will boost ongoing relief efforts
This monsoon, Punjab faced severe flooding that forced thousands from their homes and caused widespread damage to villages and infrastructure.
Relief work is still happening, led by local NGOs and community groups.
Diljit's donation is expected to give a real boost to these recovery efforts and shine a national spotlight on the crisis.
People are lauding Diljit for his initiative
People across social media—including fellow artists—are cheering on Diljit for stepping up for his home state.
Known for staying connected to Punjab and supporting important causes, he recently appeared on KBC with Amitabh Bachchan as part of the show's tradition of tackling big issues with celebrity guests.