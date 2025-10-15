Next Article
Gujarati film 'Misri' trailer out: Here's what to expect
Entertainment
The trailer for Misri, a new Gujarati film, just dropped—and it's all about the sweet (and sometimes messy) journey between a photographer and a pottery instructor.
Starting off playful, things get deeper as their story unfolds.
Manasi Parekh and Raunaq Kamdar lead the cast, with familiar faces like Tiku Talsania and Prem Gadhavi joining in.
Film to hit theaters on October 31
Misri promises a fun mix of humor, heartfelt moments, and lively music, all wrapped in vibrant visuals.
If you're into stories about love and relationships with a relatable vibe, this one's for you.
The film hits theaters on October 31, so Gujarati cinema fans might want to mark their calendars.