Gujarati film 'Misri' trailer out: Here's what to expect Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

The trailer for Misri, a new Gujarati film, just dropped—and it's all about the sweet (and sometimes messy) journey between a photographer and a pottery instructor.

Starting off playful, things get deeper as their story unfolds.

Manasi Parekh and Raunaq Kamdar lead the cast, with familiar faces like Tiku Talsania and Prem Gadhavi joining in.