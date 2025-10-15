Akshay not doing 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' remake; false reports debunked
What's the story
The buzz around the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, originally starring Daggubati Venkatesh, has been rife with speculation about its cast and crew. While earlier reports suggested Akshay Kumar would lead the action-comedy, a recent report by Pinkvilla has put these rumors to rest. The portal quoted a source to clarify that Kumar isn't part of this project, though he is meeting Anees Bazmee for another collaboration.
Casting confusion
Source shares details about Kumar's upcoming films
The source told the outlet, "Akshay has multiple films lined up, including Haiwaan, Bhagam Bhaag 2, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, along with a couple of other projects that are being kept under wraps." "He had seen the Venkatesh film a while back as a cinema lover, but he's not doing the Hindi remake." "In fact, he has been meeting Anees Bazmee for another collaboration."
Career update
What else is Kumar busy with?
Kumar was recently seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi. The film, also starring Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao, received positive reviews. He will reportedly next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla by Priyadarshan. For now, the actor is busy with his multiple projects.