'Koffee With Karan 9': Vicky, Diljit to appear together?
What's the story
The ninth season of Koffee With Karan has started, with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor gracing the premiere episode. Now, reports are suggesting that Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh might appear together on the show. A source told Filmfare, "Diljit and Vicky share a great rapport, and their episode promises to be one of the season's most entertaining conversations." However, there is no official confirmation so far.
Guest lineup
SRK might appear in the grand finale
News18 previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan will grace the finale.
A source said, "Karan [Johar] and his team are trying to get SRK for the last episode of the season, which also marks the grand finale of this long-running chat show."
The source added that if SRK appears on the couch, his son, director Aryan Khan, will join him.
Special appearance
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to appear together for 1st time
News18 also reported that Varun Dhawan will feature with Janhvi Kapoor.
A source said, "The episode was shot at Yash Raj Films's studio with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. This is the first time that they appeared on the chat show together."
Other rumored guests this season include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.