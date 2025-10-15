Vicky Kaushal teases Katrina Kaif's delivery is around the corner
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently hinted that his wife and actor Katrina Kaif is due to welcome their first child soon. Speaking at the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, he said, "I am really looking forward to it (being a dad)." "I think it is a huge blessing... Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed." He also joked, "Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don't think I will step out of the house)."
Announcement
When the couple announced their pregnancy on social media
Last month, Kaushal and Kaif confirmed their pregnancy on Instagram, putting an end to months of speculation. They posted a black-and-white Polaroid showing a visibly pregnant Kaif gazing down at her baby bump with a gentle smile. The couple wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude." They got married in 2021 after dating for a few years.
Baby's arrival
Baby expected to arrive between mid-October and end of October
According to reports, Kaif is currently in her third trimester. The baby is expected to arrive between October 15 and October 30. While the couple has not confirmed anything yet, sources suggest that they prefer to keep their personal life private and may announce the news after the baby's birth.