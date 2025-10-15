Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are expecting their first child

Vicky Kaushal teases Katrina Kaif's delivery is around the corner

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:10 pm Oct 15, 202512:10 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently hinted that his wife and actor Katrina Kaif is due to welcome their first child soon. Speaking at the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, he said, "I am really looking forward to it (being a dad)." "I think it is a huge blessing... Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed." He also joked, "Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don't think I will step out of the house)."