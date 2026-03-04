Who was Vijay Crishna, 'Devdas' actor dies at 81
What's the story
Veteran Indian actor Vijay Crishna, known for his extensive work in theater and memorable roles in films like Devdas, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by actor Lillete Dubey on Instagram. She wrote an emotional tribute to him as a "brilliant actor" who was part of their theater family for over 25 years.
Career highlights
Best known for his role in 'Devdas'
Crishna is best remembered for his role as Shah Rukh Khan's father in the 2002 film Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. He also appeared in another Bhansali project, Guzaarish. In addition to his Bollywood stint, he was widely recognized in Indian theater. He performed in Dance Like a Man for over 25 years, a stage production directed by Pamela Rooks based on Mahesh Dattani's play of the same name.
Personal details
Crishna was also an executive director at Godrej
Crishna was also an executive director in Godrej businesses and was associated with Godrej Industries for many years. He stepped down from the board in 2021 due to age. The late actor is survived by his wife, prolific businesswoman Smita Crishna, and their daughter, Nyrika Holkar. His death has left the Indian theater and film fraternity in mourning, with tributes pouring in from friends, colleagues, and fans alike.