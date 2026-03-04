Who was Vijay Crishna, 'Devdas' actor dies at 81

Career highlights

Best known for his role in 'Devdas'

Crishna is best remembered for his role as Shah Rukh Khan's father in the 2002 film Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. He also appeared in another Bhansali project, Guzaarish. In addition to his Bollywood stint, he was widely recognized in Indian theater. He performed in Dance Like a Man for over 25 years, a stage production directed by Pamela Rooks based on Mahesh Dattani's play of the same name.