Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gets ready for theatrical release
Get ready for Kingdom, the Telugu spy action thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda, landing in theaters worldwide on July 31, 2024.
This is the first of a two-part series and follows an undercover cop who infiltrates his brother's crime syndicate.
'Kingdom' in 2 languages
Kingdom drops in Telugu and Hindi (as Samrajya). The cast also features Satyadev Kancharana, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
US fans get it a day early on July 30, 2024—over 20K advance tickets are already gone!
Deverakonda will also meet fans at a special Hyderabad screening.
Trailer, buzz around film
The trailer's been getting lots of love online and strong advance ticket sales show fans are hyped for this release.
