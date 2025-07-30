Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna to join 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' cast
Krishna Shroff—Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister—is gearing up for "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon," a new reality show where 11 female celebs will live village-style for 60 days, totally unplugged from modern comforts.
She told Times of India TV her family had all kinds of reactions: "My father was so thrilled... 'You have to do this.' My brother was like, 'Are you sure you want to do this?'"
Krishna says she's excited to return "stronger and more independent."
More about the show and its host
Hosted by Rannvijay Singh Singha, the show drops its contestants into rural life—think cooking on chulhas, fetching water, and following local customs.
For Krishna (who you might remember from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14), it's a chance to reconnect with simplicity and learn from villagers.
Her dad Jackie encouraged her to embrace the challenge as a way to grow.
Family dynamics during this upcoming adventure
Krishna admits being away will be tough but hopes it brings her family closer.
She likes reality TV for being "raw, real, and fun," and enjoys just being known as "Krishna."
While Jackie is all in with his support, Tiger is a bit cautious since he knows how much she loves comfort.
Their mom? Excited but understandably anxious about the time apart.