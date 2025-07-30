Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna to join 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' cast Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Krishna Shroff—Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister—is gearing up for "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon," a new reality show where 11 female celebs will live village-style for 60 days, totally unplugged from modern comforts.

She told Times of India TV her family had all kinds of reactions: "My father was so thrilled... 'You have to do this.' My brother was like, 'Are you sure you want to do this?'"

Krishna says she's excited to return "stronger and more independent."