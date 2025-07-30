Next Article
'House Mates's OTT release date is out
House Mates, a Tamil horror fantasy drama starring Darshan, Kaali Venkat, Arsha Chandini Baiju, and Vinodini, hits theaters on August 1.
Directed by Raja Vel, the film follows newlyweds Karthik and Anu as they move into an old apartment—and quickly realize they're not alone.
Their spooky encounters soon connect them with another family dealing with similar chills.
When and where to watch 'House Mates'
Once its big screen run wraps up, House Mates will be streaming on ZEE5 for anyone with an OTTplay Premium subscription.
Sivakarthikeyan Productions has done this before—movies like Kanaa and Vaazhl also dropped online after theaters.
