'House Mates's OTT release date is out Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

House Mates, a Tamil horror fantasy drama starring Darshan, Kaali Venkat, Arsha Chandini Baiju, and Vinodini, hits theaters on August 1.

Directed by Raja Vel, the film follows newlyweds Karthik and Anu as they move into an old apartment—and quickly realize they're not alone.

Their spooky encounters soon connect them with another family dealing with similar chills.