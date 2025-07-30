'KPop Demon Hunters' takes over the world: How to watch
Netflix's new animated musical, KPop Demon Hunters, has quickly become a worldwide favorite.
Directed by Maggie Kang, the movie follows a K-pop girl group who secretly fight demons in a colorful, Korean-inspired universe.
It is available in both English and Korean.
Where to watch the film
You can stream KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix.
Its mix of K-pop vibes, mythology, and supernatural action has sparked fan art, cosplay trends, and viral dance challenges all over social media.
Chart-topping soundtrack
The film's soundtrack—made with top K-pop label The Black Label—has taken over the charts. It hit No. 1 on Billboard's Soundtracks chart, reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200, and had eight songs land on the Hot 100.
For fans of music-driven stories, this one definitely hits all the right notes.