Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Part 2 awaits audience response
Vijay Deverakonda is back with Kingdom, a Telugu action thriller hitting theaters on July 31, 2025.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and featuring Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse, this film kicks off a two-part series—each part stands alone, so you can jump in without missing a beat.
'Kingdom' will stream on Netflix in August last week
After its big-screen debut, Kingdom will stream on Netflix in the last week of August 2025.
The team says they'll see how fans vibe with Part 1 before rolling out the sequel.
'Kingdom' promises high-energy action mixed with drama
Kingdom faced some delays but hype hasn't slowed down. It promises high-energy action mixed with drama and Tinnanuri's signature storytelling style.
Filming took place across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka—with music by Anirudh Ravichander and visuals from Girish Gangadharan.